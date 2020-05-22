Police hear conflicting stories about deadly Waco shooting

The man accused of killing one person and injuring two others late Tuesday night says he didn’t shoot first.

Nicosia Harlan

Nicosia Harlan faces a manslaughter charge for the death of Michael Ray Brooks, Jr., who Waco police found dead from several gunshot wounds.

According to his arrest warrant, he told officers he went to 2513 Lasker Avenue to confront the people who had assaulted a relative, and he took a rifle along for protection.

Harlan claims in the arrest warrant that while he talked to someone at the residence, Brooks took out a pistol and shot in his direction. Officers say Harlan then fired back, hitting Brooks and two other people.

Police got a different story from witnesses. They say it started with an argument among a group of girls then Brooks stepped in. They say that is when Harlan showed up and started shooting.

Michael Ray Brooks, Jr.

Brooks’ girlfriend, 17-year-old Kayla Cherry said he was also firing at the suspect before Brooks was shot in front her door.

“I didn’t know what to do like, I was losing my baby right in front of my eyes,” Cherry said.

“We kept putting pressure on [the wound], we kept slapping him to wake up. His eyes were open but they wouldn’t blink, like a dead stare,” she added.

