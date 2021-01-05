Police identify bicyclist killed in weekend crash

Waco police report that a man killed when struck by a car while riding his bicycle has been identified as 66-year-old Tim Eaton of Waco.

Eaton was pronounced dead at a local hospital Saturday evening.

Police say he had ridden his bicycle out of parking lot of Community Bank and Trust at 8820 Chapel road shortly before 5:00 p.m. Saturday, crossing the westbound lanes when he was struck by a 2007 Jeep SUV going west.

Police said the female driver of the Jeep remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

Police said investigators were still looking into contributing factors for the crash and that as of Tuesday no charges had been filed.