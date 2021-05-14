Police identify man arrested following Temple police involved shooting

Temple police have confirmed that 18-year-old Walter Alan Martinez-Schanne is being held in the Bell County Jail on third degree felony charges following a Thursday afternoon incident during which a Temple police officer fired shots.

No one was hurt in the incident but shots did strike a suspect vehicle.

Police say an officer had attempted a traffic stop Thursday afternoon at West Avenue H and South 37th Street.

The driver fled in his vehicle, which was later found in the 500 block of West Avenue V.

Police said that when officers approached, he again attempted to flee, nearly striking an officer with his vehicle.

That officer fired two shots, striking the vehicle but missing the suspect.

The driver abandoned his vehicle in the 1100 block of South 23rd Street and fled on foot through a residential area, but was later caught.

The officer will be placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is under investigation