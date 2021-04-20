LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Police investigate shooting in North Waco

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Several Waco Police officers are on the scene of a shooting at the 3800 block of Parkwood Street in North Waco.

Police tell FOX44 News the man who was shot ran from a house on that street and officers found him in the 3600 block of Bosque Boulevard. An ambulance took him to a hospital for treatment.

The Waco Independent School District announced a hold on releasing students from Waco High School because of the investigation.

Police are not releasing information about how the shooting happened, who the shooter is, or if that person will face criminal charges.

FOX44’s Jessica Rivera has more information in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 29 2021 07:00 pm

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected