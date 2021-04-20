Police investigate shooting in North Waco

Several Waco Police officers are on the scene of a shooting at the 3800 block of Parkwood Street in North Waco.

Police tell FOX44 News the man who was shot ran from a house on that street and officers found him in the 3600 block of Bosque Boulevard. An ambulance took him to a hospital for treatment.

The Waco Independent School District announced a hold on releasing students from Waco High School because of the investigation.

Police are not releasing information about how the shooting happened, who the shooter is, or if that person will face criminal charges.

