TEMPLE, Texas- Temple Police report a shots fired call that left a home damaged.

Officers responded around 2:20 a.m. June 15, to a shots fired call in the 1200 block of South 26th Street.

Officers were advised that someone had fired several shots into a residence.

No injuries were reported.

Damage to the residence was consistent with gunshots.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.