Police investigating College Station aggravated robbery

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- College Station police are investigating a late night aggravated robbery.

Officers with the College Station Police Department responded to Campus Village Apartments for a report of an aggravated robbery.

The victim stated an unknown person approached him in the parking lot. During the encounter, the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded the victim give him his personal property.

The suspect, who is described as a white male wearing black clothing, fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was not injured.

College Station Police are asking anyone with information come forward.