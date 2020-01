LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas- Lacy Lakeview authorities are on the scene of an auto and bicycle accident.

The scene is located near Craven and I-35 northbound in Lacy Lakeview.

According to Police the call came in around 7:44 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle failed to yield and hit the cyclist with a side mirror.

There are no major injuries and the driver received a citation.

We will have more information when it becomes available.