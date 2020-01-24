Police investigating possible incident with Mexia student, former district employee

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

MEXIA, Texas – The Mexia Police Department informed the Mexia Independent School District on Thursday about an alleged incident involving a current Mexia High School student and a former employee of the Mexia Independent School District.

Mexia PD Chief Brian Bell has opened an investigation into the alleged incident. The city has been informed the former employee of the Mexia Independent School District is employed by another school district and has been placed on leave from their current position at that district.

Chief Bell is working closely with the Mexia Independent School District.

Source: City of Mexia

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Outmatched Quiz

Upcoming Events