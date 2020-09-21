Police investigating Weekend shooting in Waco

Waco, Tx- Waco Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured over the weekend.

On Sunday at about 12:30 PM Waco officers were dispatched to a local hospital for a 24 year old male victim that came to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his right forearm. After officers arrived, they were able to speak with the male and learn that he had been a victim of a robbery.

The incident took place in the 800 block of Dearborn. The male victim told officers that he did not know the male suspect that shot him.

The suspect has not been ID’d at this time.