Police investigation at Waco Dollar General

Waco police officers converged at the Dollar General on the corner of Bosque and New Road Tuesday morning.

At this time, investigators aren’t saying what happened, but one of the glass doors is shattered and officers have put up police tape.

Witnesses say an officer and a person in the store got into a physical altercation. They say some customers came to the officer’s aid. The suspect is now in custody.

