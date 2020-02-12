Police link recent shootings to drugs

WACO, Texas: Waco police chief Ryan Holt says the shootings on both Mountainview Road and Ethel Avenue last week are linked to the drug trade.

Police arrested Lewis St. Julian on the scene at the Mountainview Road February 5 on a warrant for trafficking the drug THC. Upon further search, they found more drugs at his house and two handguns, one of which was reported stolen to the McLennan County Sheriff’s.

After the busy week, Holt believes neighbors should not be concerned.

“I think Waco is still a fantastic place to live, work and play. I think it’s gonna continue to be a safe place so long as you’re not involved in the narcotics trade or involved in shooting at other people,” Holt said. “I don’t thinks it’s any more unsafe than it was five days ago.”

Holt when on to say he believes Waco PD has some of the top investigators in the country and these shooters will soon be brought to justice.

Police say more warrants and arrests are coming and that Waco is the safest it has been in more than 20 years.