Police: No wrong-doing connected to the resignation of Mexia HS football coach

The Mexia Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon the results of its investigation into the voluntary resignation of the Mexia ISD Athletic Director/Head Football Coach, Brady Bond.

According to the inquiry, the MPD concluded that no violation of Texas Law occurred and no criminal offense was committed by any party.

The Mexia City Manager says the complainants have been notified of the results of the inquiry.

The Mexia Police Department says it now considers the inquiry closed and does not expect any further action is needed.

FOX 44 News reached out to the Mexia Independent School District for comment on the police inquiry. Superintendent Ryder Appleton responded that Coach Bond had voluntarily submitted his resignation and that he accepted it.