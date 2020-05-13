Police officer, state troopers narrowly avoid being hit by 18-wheeler

BELTON, Texas – Luck was on the side of a Belton police officer and two state troopers on Tuesday.

An 18-wheeler lost control on southbound Interstate 35, crossed a median and two lanes of frontage road before coming to a rest on the side of the road.

The officer and troopers were at the scene (south of the Holland Road) working another 18-wheeler crash which occurred at the same place less than an hour earlier.

The first crash was at 1:56 p.m., the second was at 2:45 p.m.

City of Belton Public Information Officer Paul Romer says he is grateful nobody was seriously hurt in either incident, and is reminding people to adjust driving speeds to match weather conditions.

Source: City of Belton