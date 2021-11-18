Police presence to increase at Rosebud-Lott High School following threat

ROSEBUD-LOTT, Texas – Rosebud-Lott High School was made aware of a note found in a boy’s bathroom Thursday morning, which indicated a need to put safety protocols in place.

All classrooms were given the “Shelter in Place” orders, and guardians on each campus were alerted to the threat. The Falls County Sheriff Department, the Lott Police Department, and the Rosebud Police Department were immediately notified. All parents received notification of the threat through the district’s parent notification process.

Superintendent Jim Rosebrock said in a press release that the district had a rapid response from the Falls County Sheriff’s Department. At this point, the Sheriff’s Department – along with Rosebud-Lott’s School Resource Officer and administrators from the school district – started to determine if the threat was viable while taking action to keep all students and staff safe.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Department was able to provide a dog trained to alert its handler of any possible threats to the safety of students and staff. All backpacks, classrooms and vehicles were searched by the dog.

The district and its Threat Assessment Team met and planned a course of action with confidence. School administrators, along with law enforcement personnel, will continue to investigate the source of the threat.

The Rosebud-Lott Independent School District will have school as usual on Friday except there is an early release planned for the Thanksgiving Holidays. Law enforcement will be present, and no backpacks will be allowed in the school.

Source: Rosebud-Lott Independent School District