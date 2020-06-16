Police pursuit leads to damaged motorcycle, one suspect in custody

GATESVILLE, Texas – Gatesville police report arresting a suspect after a pursuit.

Police checked a motorcycle traveling north on FM 116 at a high rate of speed.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect on the motorcycle fled.

The pursuit went five miles outside the city, and the suspect made a U-turn and began driving back towards Gatesville.

The suspect, 40-year-old Oney Travis Cox, drove into a residential area before crashing.

Cox fled on foot, but was eventually detained by officers.

Officers learned Oney Cox has outstanding warrants to include: Failure to appear on a Possession of a Controlled Substance charge, motion to revoke probation, burglary of a vehicle, and assault causing bodily harm to a family member.

The suspect was treated at the hospital for his injuries before being taken to jail.

Additional charges to include evading in a vehicle are expected.