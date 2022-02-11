TEAGUE, Texas – A suspect is at large after a police pursuit starts in Freestone County and ends in Mexia.

Teague Police Department learned early Friday morning of a vehicle pursuit approaching the city. The pursuit was initiated by Freestone County Deputies and started in Freestone County for a minor traffic infraction.

Teague Police attempted to utilize its Stop Sticks, but the suspect avoided them by crossing into oncoming traffic lanes. The pursuit continued through various streets in Teague. The suspect vehicle crashed into and damaged power lines at the 8th Avenue City Park, at 8th Avenue and Cypress Street. This caused a power outage in the area.

The suspect left Teague and continued to evade deputies to the City of Mexia, where he bailed out of his vehicle. A foot pursuit ensued. The suspect successfully evaded deputies and officers in Mexia.

Oncor was contacted and restored power to the 8th Avenue City Park area. Teague Police will be pursuing criminal charges against the suspect, and requesting restitution for the damages caused. No one was injured as a result of this vehicle pursuit.

Source: Teague Police Department