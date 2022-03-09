WACO, Texas – UPDATE: The Waco Police Department is looking for more information which led to a man’s death after a shooting at The Warehouse bar on March 5.

Through video surveillance, detectives have learned that fist fights between several people broke out before the shooting occurred.

Detectives believe multiple witnesses recorded these fights on their phones, and are looking for these videos. The department says these videos are a crucial part to the investigation, and they could lead to the reason for this incident.

24-year-old Ryan Austin-Trejo, of Waco, was arrested and charged with Murder as a result of this investigation. Detectives were also able to notify the family of the victim, who has been identified as 30-year-old Jose Martinez-Medina, of Waco.

If you have or know where these videos are, you can report them to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (254) 753-4357, and you could be rewarded up to $2,000.

For more information, you can view our previous story here.

Source: Waco Police Department