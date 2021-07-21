Police respond to call of live grenade in West Temple Community Park

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department and Fort Hood Explosive Ordnance Disposal have safely disposed of a grenade found at a Temple park.

Officers responded to a found property call Tuesday morning in the 7700 block of Honeysuckle Drive. When officers arrived, the caller advised they found a grenade at West Temple Community Park and took it home. After an investigation, it was determined the caller had an authentic high-explosive grenade in possession.

Fort Hood Explosive Ordnance Disposal collected the grenade and safely removed it from the residence. The device was not discharged, and the subject was not criminally charged for the incident.

The department says residents who encounter explosive devices should call 9-1-1 immediately and should never touch or move the device.

It is unknown how the device got to the park.

