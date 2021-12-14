KILLEEN, Texas – A fight between students at Ellison High School leads to a response from police.

The Killeen Independent School District tells FOX 44 the fight took place off-campus during lunch time. The crowd from this incident returned to campus from the student parking lot.

To minimize disruptions to ongoing student exams, Killeen ISD Police officers called for additional support to disperse the crowd.

The principal quickly communicated the factual events with parents to reduce rumors on social media. The campus was never on a lockdown, or in a secure hold.

Parents are strongly encouraged to contact the campus and/or Killeen ISD prior to posting false information on social media to limit further disruptions to student learning. The students who were involved in the incident will receive disciplinary consequences.

Source: Killeen Independent School District