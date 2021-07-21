Police responding to barricaded subject in College Station neighborhood

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – College Station Police officers are working an active incident in the area of Decatur Drive and Whispering Creek Drive.

Officers responded to a welfare concern Wednesday, and the department is reporting a barricaded subject in the area. The department’s SWAT & Negotiation Teams are on scene.

The department is urging the public to avoid this area. If you are in the area and have any questions about safety, you can contact the department’s dispatch at (979) 764-3600.

Source: College Station Police Department