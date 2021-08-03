Police say one person shot on Rambler

Waco police say a shooting has occurred at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Rambler Drive.

It was reported about 10:15 a.m.

No victim information was immediately available but police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said it was believed two people were involved in some kind of incident.

As of 10:30, the suspected shooter was still at large and believed to be in an apartment. There is a large police presence, including members of the SWAT team, at the scene which is close to the old Social Security office location off Harvey Drive.