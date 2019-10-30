Police searching for Bryan robbery suspects

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BRYAN, Texas- Bryan Police are searching for two suspects in connection to a robbery that occurred October 29th.

Officers responded to Camber Villas located at 2888 Nash Street for an aggravated robbery that just occurred before 8:30 p.m.

Three victims were inside the apartment when one of them answered a knock at the door. Two men entered the residence demanding a bad. The contents of the bag are unknown at this time.

One of the suspects was armed with a firearm.

After the victims complied, the suspects fled the apartment complex in a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Officers were unable to locate the suspects after an exhaustive search of the area. The suspects are described as:

#1- Young black male, heavy set approximately 5’09-6’01 weighing 200-300 lbs

#2-Young black male, skinny approximately 6’ tall

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Trending Stories