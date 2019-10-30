Police searching for Bryan robbery suspects

BRYAN, Texas- Bryan Police are searching for two suspects in connection to a robbery that occurred October 29th.

Officers responded to Camber Villas located at 2888 Nash Street for an aggravated robbery that just occurred before 8:30 p.m.

Three victims were inside the apartment when one of them answered a knock at the door. Two men entered the residence demanding a bad. The contents of the bag are unknown at this time.

One of the suspects was armed with a firearm.

After the victims complied, the suspects fled the apartment complex in a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Officers were unable to locate the suspects after an exhaustive search of the area. The suspects are described as:

#1- Young black male, heavy set approximately 5’09-6’01 weighing 200-300 lbs

#2-Young black male, skinny approximately 6’ tall

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).