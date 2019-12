WACO, Texas- Waco Police are searching for 17-year-old Tiffany Seekins-Lloyd.

She is described as 5’2 and 200 pounds with red hair.

Tiffany has been missing since Friday, December 6th.

Due to various medical issues, investigators believe she should be labeled as High-Risk.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to immediately contact Waco PD at 254-750-7500.