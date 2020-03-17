Police searching for missing Marlin teen

MARLIN, Texas- Marlin Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen.

Police need help finding 17-year-old Randall Stafford.

Randall is 160-170lbs, 5’8-5’9 in height, in this photo.

He was last seen March 15, 2020 near his residence walking Northbound on Commerce St., in Marlin, Texas.

Randall has been known to visit the Wayman Manor Apartments in the Temple area from time to time due to his family and friends previously living there.

If you have seen Randall after his last reported disappearance, if you know his current whereabouts, or if you have any information concerning Randall please contact the police department.

If you have any information on the identity of the missing person, please call 254-883-9255.