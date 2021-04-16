Police searching for person of interest believed to have info in 2015 homicide

KILLEEN, Texas – Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Homicide Unit need your help in finding a person of interest in the homicide of Robert Byrd – which occurred on Tucker Drive on November 9, 2015.

Arsenio Joseph Griffin is believed to have information regarding this investigation. Anyone with any information regarding Griffin’s whereabouts can contact Sgt. Fischer at 254-501-8885 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

Sources: Bell County Crime Stoppers, Killeen Police Department