Bellmead,TX- Police are search for the suspect in an armed robbery.

On June 5, 2021, at approximately 5:00 A.M. Bellmead Officers responded to a report of a

robbery that had just occurred at Pap’s Drive-in which is located at 4305 Bellmead Dr.

The victim told police that a black male approximately 6’2 180 lbs entered

the store with a rifle and demanded money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money

and left the store in an older model white Ford Expedition with a loud exhaust.