TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department needs your help to identify a man involved in a theft.

The theft occurred on the morning of January 7 in the 6800 block of W. Adams Avenue. The suspect left the store in a white 2020 Chevrolet Tracker, with Texas License Plate PFH-2943.

(Courtesy: Temple Police Department)

If you have any information on the man pictured above, you can contact Temple PD at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Source: Temple Police Department