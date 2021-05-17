Police seek man in shooting at two woman near Hangover Club

Killeen police are seeking help from the public in identifying a man who fired multiple shots at two women outside the Hangover Club early Sunday morning.

One woman was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple and was reported in critical condition Monday morning.

The second woman was treated for minor injuries at the scene/

Police were called to the club at 104 West Elms Road at 2:20 a.m. Sunday on a report of a shots fired disturbance, then were advised while they were on the way that someone had been shot.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit were able to provide two still photos of the suspect, last seen wearing a black hoodie with a red shirt or undergarment beneath, black pants and black and white tennis shoes.

If anyone has any information about this suspect or the incident, they are asked to contact the police department or Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online here

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.