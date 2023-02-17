GROESBECK, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) – UPDATE: Authorities are trying to negotiate a peaceful ending to a standoff in the back parking lot of the Limestone Medical Center in Groesbeck.

Groesbeck Police Chief Chris Henson and Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew were informed Thursday about a man who failed to return to trial proceedings at the Limestone County Courthouse. They were also informed the defendant was possibly at Limestone Medical Center.

Chief Henson and Sheriff Agnew arrived on scene and found the man in the parking lot – who was found to be distraught and in possession of a firearm. Chief Henson then placed Limestone Medical Center on lockdown, while Sheriff Agnew started trying to speak with the man.

Chief Henson then assisted Sheriff Agnew with negotiations until approximately 8:50 p.m. – at which time negotiations were transferred to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Representatives from the center told FOX 44 News the lockdown started around 2 p.m. All Limestone Medical Center Clinics are now open. Outpatient procedures must come through the front entrance of the hospital – except MRIs, they will need to be rescheduled for another date.

True emergencies only will be seen, but must come through the front entrance of the hospital. All patients should immediately exit the building after their test or produce.

The Sheriff’s Office says the center is now open, but only for emergency calls. The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Groesbeck Police Department, and Texas Rangers. The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT Team arrived just before 9 p.m. to assist.

Groesbeck ISD announced Thursday afternoon that campuses were placed on “secure” status at 2:20 p.m. because of the standoff. This means students would not be allowed to leave. At 3:22 p.m., authorities told Superintendent Anthony Figueroa it was safe to release students.

On Thursday, authorities did not confirm what sparked the standoff.

As of Friday morning, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says the scene at Limestone Medical Center remains active. The 600-700 blocks of McClintic Drive remain closed to through traffic and non-essential personnel. Travelers should seek alternative routes until the situation is resolved.

Texas DPS shared on Friday morning that the man reportedly involved in the standoff has been identified as Adam Lenamond, a man found guilty of continuous sexual assault of a child.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.