Police sting nets four at Waco Transit Center

Waco police say a two-day operation at the Waco Transit Center ended with four arrests and the seizure of more than a pound of cocaine.
Officers say the cocaine was hidden in a bucket that was being used as a piece of luggage.
A police spokesman says this is part of an ongoing operation meant to cut down on the drug trade moving through Waco on I-35, as well as making bus travel safer through the city.
The four arrested are:
Sgt. Eddie Williams led the operation, which combined officers from Waco PD’s Street Crimes Unit, K9 unit, and Traffic Unit.