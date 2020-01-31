Police sting nets four at Waco Transit Center

Waco police say a two-day operation at the Waco Transit Center ended with four arrests and the seizure of more than a pound of cocaine.

Officers say the cocaine was hidden in a bucket that was being used as a piece of luggage.

A police spokesman says this is part of an ongoing operation meant to cut down on the drug trade moving through Waco on I-35, as well as making bus travel safer through the city.

The four arrested are:

Javier Garza — charged with manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance (1.6 pounds of cocaine)
Reginald England — wanted for Assault, False Report to a Peace Officer, Criminal Mischief, and Escape from Bell County
Jose Rodriguez — wanted for Possession of Marijuana in Harris County
Lonnie Gonzalez — Probation Violation for Aggravated Assault in Dallas County

Sgt. Eddie Williams led the operation, which combined officers from Waco PD’s Street Crimes Unit, K9 unit, and Traffic Unit.

