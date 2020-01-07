Police investigate shooting at Waco gas station

Waco Police Officers say a disturbance at a Chevron gas station near the corner of Hillcrest and MacArthur Drive Tuesday afternoon lead to a gun going off, but no one was shot.

Investigators say an employee at the gas station and a member of the management got into an argument when an off-duty officer from an outside agency intervened.

At some point, a weapon fired but the bullet did not hit anyone. An ambulance took one person to a hospital for an ear issue.

Waco Police are handling the investigation and will release more information as it becomes available.

As of 4:00 p.m., no information had been released as to what happened at the gas station or what spurred the lock down of the site.

FOX44 News has a crew on the scene and will bring more updates as they become available.

