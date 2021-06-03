Police told drugs being sold out of a car, woman arrested

Temple police report a 30-year-old woman was arrested after they received a complaint of someone selling drugs out of an SUV in a shopping area in daylight.

TPD spokesperson Alejandra Arreguin said officers were called to the 1400 block of Marlandwood Road at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday on a report of drugs being sold out of a black Tahoe.

She said as officers approached the vehicle, they detected a strong odor of marijuana coming out of the vehicle.

Officers attempted a search of the vehicle based on probable cause but the driver would not cooperate.

Police said she eventually threw a baggie of a ” green leafy substance’ out of a window at which time officers removed her from the vehicle.

Officers reported finding a glass pipe, a baggie with a substance in her bag, and another baggie containing a white crystal-like substance of the floorboard which they reported showed a presumptive positive in a test for methamphetamine.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Ashley Guajardo who had an address in Lott, Texas, was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail where where she remained Thursday.