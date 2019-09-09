Police track down woman accused of fleeing crash

Police say they have found a woman believed to be the driver that triggered a three vehicle crash in Killeen Friday afternoon.

Police later made an arrest of the woman identified as 32-year-old Shandi Maureen Whited, also known as Shandi Maureen Porter.

She was booked into the Bell County Jail early Sunday morning.

It was Friday at 2:47 p.m. that Killeen police were sent to Watercrest Road at Cody Poe Road on a report of a three vehicle crash.

When they got there, police were told that the driver who caused the crash had fled on foot.

Investigators looking into the crash said it appeared that a 2009 blue Ford pickup believed driven by the suspect was going east on Watercrest “failing to control speed” and ran into the back of a black 2006 Hummer whose driver was trying to make a right turn onto Cody Poe.

The impact caused the Hummer to in turn hit a green 1999 Toyota Corolla.

The pickup came to a stop after hitting a pole.

The male driver of the Hummer and the female driver of the Corolla reported injuries.

Through the investigation, the driver who fled was identified and later seen on Prestige Loop and was located and taken into custody.

Her bond was set at $50,000.