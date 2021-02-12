Police warn about leaving car running to warm up

WACO, Texas – With arctic weather staying in Central Texas for the next week or so, Waco Police are warning people of the dangers coming along with it.

Roads are still covered in ice – both visible ice and black ice – which you may not be able to notice until you’re already on top of it.

“The biggest thing we want people to do is we want people to slow down,” says Waco Police officer Garen Bynum.

Even before you hit the road, you may already be putting your car in a dangerous situation.

“Colder weather really does happen every winter,” Bynum said. “We’ll see people go outside, they’ll start their car to warm it up, they’ll leave it running for 10-15 minutes, and their car is stolen.”

Police say they see a rise in car theft practically every year when the cold weather comes around because the thieves see it as a crime of opportunity.

In this scenario, the car is running. It’s unlocked and keys are already in the ignition. If you’re in a situation where your car is outside heating up and you can’t see it, it may not be worth the risk.

“If you don’t have the opportunity to keep your eyes on it the whole time, then just don’t do it,” Bynum said.

Temperatures over the next week will range from cold to dangerously cold, so limiting time out of the house and off the roads could be the safest way to go about the week.

“Stay inside. Make sure all of your pipes and faucets are covered,” Bynum said. “Keep your heat going. If you have a fireplace, then crank a fire on. Spend time with the family, and just stay safe out there.