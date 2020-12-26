Police warn of keeping gift boxes visible to criminals

HEWITT, Texas: Now that Christmas is over and everyone can enjoy their new and expensive toys, local police are warning the community about making your trash lead to someone else’s treasure.

“Criminals are out shopping,” Hewitt police chief James Devlin said. “The way they shop is by looking through trash and seeing what you got inside your residence.”

The days after Christmas are prime for crimes of opportunity. Criminals will see a box for a new TV or gaming system, knowing those are inside the house for them to steal.

“By breaking down those big boxes, those big items, and getting them all to fit in the trash can or the recycle bin saves you some troubles for criminals who are out prowling so they don’t have a really good idea of what you may have gotten for Christmas,” Devlin said.

Devlin said it’s best to wait a few weeks before putting out the box your new TV or computer came in.

For those who can’t wait, there is an alternative solution.

“If you just want to get rid of right now, you’ve got to break it down into the smallest pieces you can, and make sure that it will fit either in your trash can or in your recycling bin,” Devlin said. “Once you do that, don’t put the trash out, put it out just as late as you can.”

By making the boxes unnoticeable, criminals aren’t able to pounce on the crime of opportunity, something Devlin says are popular this time of year.

“If you follow those simple rules, people just driving down the street won’t even notice that you’ve got anything other than your trash receptacle or your recycling bin sitting outside,” Devlin said.

Keeping an attentive eye on your trash shouldn’t just be a seasonal habit, however.

“I actually think it should be year-round,” Devlin said. “You need to be cognizant and aware all year long about what you may have sticking out of your trash because, again, since this is an opportunistic crime, you just need to be very aware about what goes in and what you’re advertising for people out in the community.”