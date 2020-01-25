Police: Woman charged after Phoenix airport partly evacuated

PHOENIX (AP) – Phoenix police say a woman angry about not being allowed to board a plane at Sky Harbor International Airport was arrested after allegedly mentioning an explosive device, resulting in hundreds of travelers evacuating part of one concourse.

No device was found after a search Friday. Police said 53-year-old Hope L. Webber was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor false emergency reporting and felony making a false terrorism report. A police spokeswoman said Webber’s hometown wasn’t available and it’s not known whether she has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

American Airlines employees had called police to deal with a disruptive female passenger trying to board a flight to Salt Lake City shortly before takeoff. Three flights were delayed.