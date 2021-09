WACO, Texas – Fuzzy Friends is postponing its Pooches on Parade event because of COVID-19.

The event was scheduled for September 24th at the Extraco Events Center. The rescue group says it hopes to reschedule the parade, Paws in Wonderland, and Champagne Brunch and Runway Show once COVID-19 cases decrease.

Source: Fuzzy Friends Rescue