WACO, Texas – Waco community organizations are joining the Department of State Health’s statewide effort to encourage getting COVID-19 vaccinations.

A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine site will be at the Bellmead Walmart this Sunday. No appointment is necessary.

The address is 1521 I-35 N. This four-hour event starts at noon.

People attending the event will receive educational materials and messages from a 16-foot video display.