Pop-up shop creates opportunities for Waco artists

WACO, Texas: Local artists finally had a chance to show off their small businesses at a pop-up shop at Cultivate 7Twelve, an opportunity which has been elusive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Coaster & Canvas” owner Meagan Noranbrock says the COVID-19 restrictions hurt local artists.

“All the events involve big crowds with artists and we can’t do that anymore,” Noranbrock said. “Having someone like Cultivate 7Twelve open up their place and say ‘hey, please come do your stuff,’ it’s really really nice.”

The artists are part of the “Make It In Waco” initiative through Creative Waco, who wants to make pop-up shops like these a common occurrence in town, realizing how important the face-to-face contact is between the artist and the customer.

“For something like a painting or a sculpture, something that is a larger work of art or something that is more personal, you’re gonna want to see it in person,” Creative Waco’s executive director Fiona Bond said. “You’re gonna want to know more about the story of the person behind it.”

All the artists have a story, like Danielle Hale, who tried desperately to recreate her mother’s favorite ring she lost and ended up turning her quest into a business.

“I think people enjoy getting to know the artist that made it and the story behind the items,” Hale said. “I think they photograph well online, they do decent online, but I think it’s really being able to see something like this with all the intricate detail or the rings, it’s more of something that sells in person more than it does online.”

Having the support of the Waco community has also helped these artists make their passion into a money-making operation.

“It’s very easy, at least in our experience, to get some exposure here,” Wood by Wheat owner Bobby Wheat said. “People like to have homemade and handmade stuff.”

Creative Waco and Cultivate 7Twelve will host these pop-up shops on Oct. 17 and Oct. 31 with 100% of the proceeds going to the artists.