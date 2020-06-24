Portion of Old Waco Road to Close for Construction

TEMPLE, Texas- Traffic is expected to be detoured for about ten days in Temple.

A portion of Old Waco Road will be closed beginning June 30 as part of the ongoing Outer Loop Phase 3B project.

Traffic will be detoured between Brandon Drive and the entrance to Alpha Omega Self Storage.

The detour will move two-way traffic from the existing Old Waco Road onto the newly-constructed future southbound lanes while medians are completed.

Residents needing to access businesses on the northbound side of Old Waco Road will take the detour at Brandon Drive.

The detour is expected to remain in place until the week of July 6, weather permitting.

Residents should use caution when driving in the area and pay attention to all warning signs.

Access will remain for residents as construction progresses.