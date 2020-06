TEMPLE, Texas – A portion of South 37th Street will be closed for about two weeks as contractors replace the storm sewer system.

The roadway will close between West Avenue M and West Avenue P on Thursday, June 18.

Limited access to the construction area will remain for homeowners. Through traffic will be detoured to adjacent streets.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and obey all detour and warning signs.

