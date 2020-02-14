Possible new high school coming to Waco ISD

WACO, Texas – Waco High School is one of the oldest schools in the district, and it may be getting some much-needed changes in the near future.

They may, however, also be a small part of a bigger facilities plan. The school district has already hired architects to scout out schools for possible renovations.

Waco ISD Chief of Staff Kyle DeBeer has been hearing about Waco High’s issues for a while now.

“We’ve certainly heard concerns from parents, from staff members, and we see it when we visit the campus,” says DeBeer. “There are different areas of the campus that are just feeling their age.”

Built in 1960, Waco High combined their old school population with A.J. Moore and Richland High Schools. University High received a new school building in 2011, leaving Waco High in a different century.

“It’s just a difference in the educational environment,” says DeBeer. “We want to make sure, to the extent possible, it doesn’t matter what high school you go to, it doesn’t matter what middle school you go to, you get the same great educational experience at every campus in Waco ISD.”

DeBeer says the district is in the “early stages” of the facilities plan and has yet to decide what schools will be upgraded.

When it is time to plan a new school, however, the district won’t be alone in the decision.

“It’s going to be a community decision. That’s not something a few administrators in this building are gonna decide on their own or the board is going to decide on their own,” says DeBeer. “It’s something that would require hearing from students and families at Waco High School, from staff at Waco High School, from people across the community.”

Waco ISD expects a report back from the architects in the spring. From there, they will decide what schools need and how pressing construction may be on those campuses.