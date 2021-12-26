WACO– The Richland Mall was filled with people Sunday making returns and shopping.

Many shoppers said they received gift cards and money for Christmas, and they were eager to use it.

Others were using their money for an experience. Tilt Studio opened in the mall last week. It has mini golf, bumper cars, arcade games and more.



“We’re spending our Christmas money on getting the cards to play arcade games,” shopper Aiden Townley said.

Many shoppers said their favorite part about the holiday weekend was spending time with family.



“My favorite time is mainly spending time with family because I have family all over the world, so spending time with all of them at once…it’s good,” Shopper Anniy Ahorellana said.

