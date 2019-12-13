Man arrested, accused of posting nude photos on web with fake ad

A forty year old man has been arrested, accused of posting new pictures and videos of a woman on the internet without her consent and of posting an ad with her picture on Craig’s list without her permission.

Don Corey Yeager, Jr was arrested in Coryell County on a warrant obtained by McLennan County deputies earlier this week and was moved to the McLennan County Jail on Thursday.

Don Yeager-McLennan Co Jail photo

Deputies got the case November 22 when the victim came in to report a sexual assault and the posting of the advertisements without her knowledge.

The victim said she was looking at Yeager’s phone and located videos of herself involved in sexual activity with him.

The arrest affidavit stated that the victim did not consent to the videos.

The affidavit stated that in one video the victim was non responsive and in a drug induced sleep.

The affidavit quoted the victim as saying she did not know about the video and did not consent to the sexual activity it displayed.

The victim said she located an advertisement on Craigslist that showed pictures of her nude and provided a home address and Yeager’s phone number.

The victim said she did not know this was being done and did not participate in putting up the ad.

Warrants for Yeager for invasive visual recording which is a state jail felony and for sexual assault which is a second degree felony were obtained and Coryell County deputies located Yeager and took him into custody.

Yeager remained in the McLennan COun