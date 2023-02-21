KEMPNER, Texas (FOX 44) – Kempner Police are investigating a “potential explosive device” that a citizen said was found in a box of items purchased at a garage sale.

Police Chief Eddie Rodriguez met the citizen just after 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 12000 block of U.S. Highway 190. The citizen told Chief Rodriguez that a box of items was purchased at a garage sale, and that the citizen “became concerned with one of them.”

Multiple agencies are responding to the area – including the Kempner Volunteer Fire Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Hood Explosive Ordnance Disposal Teams – according to a press release.

The City of Kempner said on its official Facebook late Tuesday morning that Highway 190 has reopened.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.