Power line crews preparing for severe winter weather

WACO, Texas – According to Oncor, more than 5,000 people in the Waco area are experiencing a power outage.

Oncor spokesperson Juan Reyes explains what they are planning to do to help people get their power back.

“We’ve taken a number of steps, so we’ve been closely monitoring the evolving forecast through the National Weather Services and our own in-house meteorologist,” Reyes says.

Oncor has power line works on stand by for when the severe winter weather causes power outages.

“Our workers are trained to work in various weather conditions – whether that’s snow, ice, sleet. They are well-experienced in that sort of stuff. And when it is safe to do so, our crews will be able to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible, if needed,” says Reyes.

Reyes says there are some potential factors on why there are power outages in your area.

“One thing that we see sometimes with weather like this is traffic accidents, and things of that nature, so we want to remind our customers to be safe when they are out on the road,” says Reyes.

Oncor has some recommendations to people if they experience a power outage.

“If a customer sees a downed power line, they should immediately stay away and call 9-1-1. If a customer experiences a power outage, they can download the My Oncor app, and the My Oncor app will allow them to report an outage and just get further information from us,” says Reyes.