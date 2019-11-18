Power outage hits part of Hewitt

Part of Hewitt was without power for a time Monday morning.

The automated reporting system operated by ONCOR indicated just under 4000 customers were affected, though power was being restored shortly after 8:00 a.m.

Hewitt Police reported the outage mainly affected the south part of town and down toward Lorena, with some traffic signals also affected.

Officers were dispatched for traffic control.

ONCOR spokesman Michael Baldwin said the power went out at 7:52 and was 100 percent restored at 8:13 a.m.

Baldwin said the cause of the outage is under investigation.