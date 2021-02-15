Power outages causing problems all across Central Texas

Close to 100,000 people in Central Texas are without power and Oncor is hard at work to fix the problem.

McLennan County Emergency Operations is warning drivers that the power outages have affected several traffic lights. They are reminding drivers to treat traffic intersections where the lights are out as four-way stops.

The Waco Police department says people are calling dispatch with questions about the power outages.

The department says there is nothing they can do about the power outages, and people will need to be patient.

You can keep tabs on the power outages by following this link.