WACO, Texas – The No Limitations of Waco group is having their first volleyball session this weekend.

No Limitations offers sessions and games for children with disabilities to learn and play different sports and to be part of a team.

The first session is from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., and you must pre-register. If you want to pre-register, you can go here.

Source: No Limitations Waco