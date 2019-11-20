Preacher’s conference empowers women in church

WACO, Texas – Wednesday marked the penultimate day of the inaugural three-day National Preacher’s Conference in Waco.

Held at the First Baptist Church, the day’s events were highlighted by Dr. Beth Moore’s keynote speech. The founder of Living Proof Ministries, Moore focused in on the conference’s over-arching theme of empowering women and their role in the church.

She spoke for nearly 50 minutes on the gospel’s view on gender roles as well as her own personal experience in the church roles she has had. She was treated to a standing ovation by the near-capacity crowd inside the church.

“The church is slowly catching up,” says Program Coordinator Shawn Boyd. “For some reason, in our Christian history that we quieted women, we have the early church fathers, but we don’t talk about early church mothers. So it’s very important that we bring equality to the church.”

Approximately 500 preachers from around the country are attending the conference this week.